Car ends up in ditch after crash in rainy weather
PUBLISHED: 08:55 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 27 November 2019
Google Street View
Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a ditch.
The crash happened on the A1151 near Beeston St Lawrence at about 6.50am today. (Wednesday, November 27).
A Renault Clio was the only vehicle involved, with the crash happening close to the parish church.
The driver was not believed to be injured.
With water on the road between Hoveton and Stalham, Norfolk police put up a sign urging other drivers to slow down.
