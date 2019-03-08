Car collides with parked vehicle on A146
PUBLISHED: 15:53 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 17 September 2019
A road has been partially blocked after a car collided with a parked vehicle this afternoon.
Officers from Suffolk Police were called to the A146 Beccles Road at around 2pm on Tuesday, September 17.
A spokesperson confirmed a Vauxhall Vectra collided with a parked car.
The collision occurred near to the junction with Burnt Hill Way.
No one is believed to have been injured in the collision.
The road is reportedly partially blocked, although traffic is coping well.
