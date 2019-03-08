Car collides with parked vehicle on A146

A146 Beccles Road at the junction of Burnt Hill Way. PHOTO: Google Archant

A road has been partially blocked after a car collided with a parked vehicle this afternoon.

Officers from Suffolk Police were called to the A146 Beccles Road at around 2pm on Tuesday, September 17.

A spokesperson confirmed a Vauxhall Vectra collided with a parked car.

The collision occurred near to the junction with Burnt Hill Way.

No one is believed to have been injured in the collision.

The road is reportedly partially blocked, although traffic is coping well.