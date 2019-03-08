Search

Advanced search

Car collides with parked vehicle on A146

PUBLISHED: 15:53 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 17 September 2019

A146 Beccles Road at the junction of Burnt Hill Way. PHOTO: Google

A146 Beccles Road at the junction of Burnt Hill Way. PHOTO: Google

Archant

A road has been partially blocked after a car collided with a parked vehicle this afternoon.

Officers from Suffolk Police were called to the A146 Beccles Road at around 2pm on Tuesday, September 17.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson confirmed a Vauxhall Vectra collided with a parked car.

The collision occurred near to the junction with Burnt Hill Way.

No one is believed to have been injured in the collision.

The road is reportedly partially blocked, although traffic is coping well.

Most Read

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich baker to close business after 12 years

John Watt, owner of Pye Baker in Norwich, has closed his business. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

Cyclist seriously injured in crash involving bus on busy road

Newmarket Road. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Post Office to close as part of plan to move Co-Op to former pub site

The post office, which is inside the Cooperative convenience store on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft will shut its doors. Picture: Google Maps

Support pours in for hidden bar with concerns for its future

Michael Goodings at the Jurnet�s Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists