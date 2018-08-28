Search

Driver flees scene after collision in Moulton

PUBLISHED: 08:21 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:09 24 December 2018

Police are appealing for information Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police are appealing for information after a driver fled the scene of a crash in Moulton this morning.

Officers were called to Bridge Street in the early hours of Monday morning after a car collided with a bench and a bin.

Police believe that the driver then fled the scene and are now appealing for information.

Writing on Twitter Mildenhall Police said: “RTC in Moulton at Bridge Street.

“Driver has collided with a bench and bin and fled the scene.

“If you have any information, please call 101 and quote CAD 29 of today.”

