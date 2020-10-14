Road closed after car has ‘serious collision’ with tree
Emergency services are on the scene of a serious collision in north Norfolk.
Part of the B1145 Cawston Road in the town’s south-west has been closed while police, fire and rescue and ambulance services deal with the incident.
Norfolk Police said the incident, which happened at around 10am on Wednesday (October 14) involved a car colliding with a tree.
The police said: “Police are currently on the scene of a serious collision in Aylsham.
“Officers were called at 10am this morning to reports a car had been in collision with a tree on Cawston Road.
“The road is currently closed and local diversion are in place.”
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said they had one appliance and several response cars at the scene.
