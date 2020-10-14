Search

Advanced search

Road closed after car has ‘serious collision’ with tree

14 October, 2020 - 11:29
Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash in Cawston Road, Aylsham. Image: Google StreetView

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash in Cawston Road, Aylsham. Image: Google StreetView

Archant

Emergency services are on the scene of a serious collision in north Norfolk.

Part of the B1145 Cawston Road in the town’s south-west has been closed while police, fire and rescue and ambulance services deal with the incident.

Norfolk Police said the incident, which happened at around 10am on Wednesday (October 14) involved a car colliding with a tree.

The police said: “Police are currently on the scene of a serious collision in Aylsham.

“Officers were called at 10am this morning to reports a car had been in collision with a tree on Cawston Road.

“The road is currently closed and local diversion are in place.”

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said they had one appliance and several response cars at the scene.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Students fined £10k for party face ‘disciplinary action’ from UEA

The University of East Anglia could take disciplinary action against students who flouted coronavirus rules with a house party. Photo: Bill Smith

Norfolk could be like Liverpool ‘in a month’ without Covid-19 circuit breaker, says UEA professor

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school. Photo: Bill Smith

Twenty-eight children and three staff sent home to isolate after primary school pupil tests positive

Twenty-eight children and three staff have been sent home at Snettisham Primary School after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: Google

GPS failure means Jodey’s London marathon is a whopping 49 miles

Jodey Hopcroft ahead of the virtual London marathon on Sunday October 4 when she was forced to cover almost 50 miles around Waxham Sands in order to register 26.2 on the official app Picture: Jodey Hopcroft

Closing down sale signs up in Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Peacocks stores

Closing down sale signs at the Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Norwich. Picture: Archant