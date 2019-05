Telephone wires down after car hits pole

Telephone wires are down on Bradmere Lane in Docking. Photo: Google Archant

Telephone wires have collapsed after a car hit a utility pole in the early hours of Monday morning.

The crash happened on Bradmere Lane, Docking, shortly after midnight but was only reported to police at 6 am Monday.

Police are en route to the scene.