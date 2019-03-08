Search

Car flips onto roof on Norfolk road

PUBLISHED: 22:02 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:02 28 October 2019

A car rolled on to its roof on Earsham Road near Bungay. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A car flipped on its roof on a Norfolk road.

The crash happened on Earsham Road near Hedenham at around 8.00pm on Monday. The cause of the crash is not known.

The 18-year-old male driver freed himself from the car, a Vauxhall Corsa, and has not been injured.

Police, a fire crew and an ambulance all attended the scene.

There are reports of slow traffic and both directions of the Earsham Road between Sexton Road and Spinks Lane are partially blocked.

Police are still on the scene waiting for recovery vehicles.

