Delays on A11 after car flipped into ditch

There have been delays on the A11 today after a car flipped into a ditch.

Police were called to the incident at 2pm, where a Toyota Avensis flipped into a ditch where the road runs though Elveden close to the B1106.

Police believe the car broke down, and it is not thought there has been a collision.

An ambulance was alerted, but it was stood down before arriving.

A recovery truck is on the scene.