Delays on A11 after car flipped into ditch
PUBLISHED: 15:48 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 12 December 2019
There have been delays on the A11 today after a car flipped into a ditch.
Police were called to the incident at 2pm, where a Toyota Avensis flipped into a ditch where the road runs though Elveden close to the B1106.
Police believe the car broke down, and it is not thought there has been a collision.
An ambulance was alerted, but it was stood down before arriving.
A recovery truck is on the scene.
