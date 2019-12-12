Search

Delays on A11 after car flipped into ditch

PUBLISHED: 15:48 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 12 December 2019

Police are on the scene at the A11 near Elvedon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police are on the scene at the A11 near Elvedon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

There have been delays on the A11 today after a car flipped into a ditch.

Police were called to the incident at 2pm, where a Toyota Avensis flipped into a ditch where the road runs though Elveden close to the B1106.

Police believe the car broke down, and it is not thought there has been a collision.

An ambulance was alerted, but it was stood down before arriving.

A recovery truck is on the scene.

