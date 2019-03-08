Car flipped onto side outside Norwich police station
PUBLISHED: 10:33 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 05 October 2019
A car flipped onto its side outside a police station in Norwich.
A car was flipped onto its side on Sprowston Road in Norwich last night. Picture: Archant
Police were called to Wroxham Road, in Sprowston, on Friday, October 4, where the car lay on its side across the pavement close to Sprowston police station.
Officers were guiding traffic around the vehicle, which was partly blocking the road, at around 5pm.
