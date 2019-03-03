Part of Norwich’s ring road closed after two cars catch fire

Fire crews were called to a car fire in Colman Road. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Part of Norwich’s ring road has been shut after two cars caught fire.

Firefighters were called to Colman Road, close to the Earlham police station, at just before 11am today (Sunday, March 3).

Norfolk police said a car had caught fire, with the flames also spreading to a nearby vehicle.

They said they had shut the road while Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the situation.

A fire crew from Aylsham, wearing breathing equipment, put out the flames.