Fire crews tackle car blaze which spread to garage

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Thetford. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called to a home in Thetford after flames from a car fire spread to a nearby garage.

Crews from Thetford were called to St Martin’s Way at just before 1.40am on Wednesday.

The firefighters wore breathing apparatus as they fought the fire, with the situation under control by just after 2am.