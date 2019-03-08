Commuters face delays after car fire stops trains

Great Northern trains disrupted following a nearby car fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

Trains in have been disrupted following a car fire near a level crossing in a Norfolk town.

Fire engines from Downham Market and Outwell attended a report of a car fire on Fairfield Road in Downham Market after midday.

Rail services between King's Lynn and Ely were disrupted as a result of the incident.

Commuters are expected to face delays following the incident near the Downham Market train station.

⚠️#GNUpdates - Following the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Kings Lynn and Ely all lines have now reopened.



If you are travelling between Kings Lynn and Ely, your journey time may be extended by up to 30 minutes. https://t.co/mWRTr9tQ57 — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) August 6, 2019

A spokesman for Great Northern said: "A vehicle fire near the railway in the Downham Market area has now been dealt with by the fire services.

"Network Rail has declared that it is safe to restart train services, and these are returning to normal.

"Unfortunately, delays of up to 30 minutes are expected until around 3pm.

"We encourage passengers delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim Delay Repay compensation via our web site."