Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Commuters face delays after car fire stops trains

PUBLISHED: 14:47 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 06 August 2019

Great Northern trains disrupted following a nearby car fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Great Northern trains disrupted following a nearby car fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

Trains in have been disrupted following a car fire near a level crossing in a Norfolk town.

Great Northern trains disrupted following a nearby car fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah HussainGreat Northern trains disrupted following a nearby car fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Fire engines from Downham Market and Outwell attended a report of a car fire on Fairfield Road in Downham Market after midday.

Rail services between King's Lynn and Ely were disrupted as a result of the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Commuters are expected to face delays following the incident near the Downham Market train station.

A spokesman for Great Northern said: "A vehicle fire near the railway in the Downham Market area has now been dealt with by the fire services.

"Network Rail has declared that it is safe to restart train services, and these are returning to normal.

"Unfortunately, delays of up to 30 minutes are expected until around 3pm.

"We encourage passengers delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim Delay Repay compensation via our web site."

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Norwich City transfer rumours: Amadou close to signing but Chelsea midfielder is also linked

Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater (left) in action during the pre-season friendly at Dalymount Park, Dublin Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

City fans track potential new signing’s flight from Seville

A photo which was posted by Ibrahim Amadou on his official Instagram account, originally posted by football agent Guillaume Chavanon Picture: @Guillaume.Chavanon on Instagram

WATCH: The moment burger van is lifted by crane into pub

The Citroen H burger van is lifted high over the roof to be placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven of the best pick your own fruit farms in Norfolk

Strawberry picking Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists