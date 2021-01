Video

Published: 3:48 PM January 23, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM January 23, 2021

Fire crews attending a car fire in a garage at St Mary's Works in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Four fire crews have been called to a car blaze in a garage in Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.36pm on Saturday, January 23, near St Mary's Works, St Mary's Plain.

Smoke seen at St Mary's Works in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A spokesman said four crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham fire stations attended the scene.