Woman's car set on fire while she and her children slept

A womans car was set on fire in the early hours of the morning while she and her two children slept. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A woman's car was set on fire in the early hours of the morning while she and her two children slept.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman, who lives on Norwich Road, was awoken at 2.39am on Sunday, December 1, when her silver Citroen Xsara was alight outside her home.

You may also want to watch:

One Norfolk Fire and Rescue appliance from Aylsham arrived at the scene at 2.49am before using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews left the scene of the blaze at 3.14am.

Norfolk Constabulary were also called to the scene following a suspected arson as they believe the car was set on fire on purpose.

Police are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.