Driver and passengers arrested after being stopped by police stinger

PUBLISHED: 10:39 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 06 November 2020

A car failed to stop for police on Lighthouse Lane in Hunstanton on Tuesday, November 3. Picture: Google

A car failed to stop for police on Lighthouse Lane in Hunstanton on Tuesday, November 3. Picture: Google

A motorist and his passengers were arrested after they “made off” from police and were stopped by a stinger.

Police stopped a car on Lighthouse Lane in Hunstanton at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 3 but said the driver “did not want to speak to police and made off.”

The car was later stopped in Dersingham after police deployed a stinger.

Three men were arrested and interviewed at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre following the incident.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, from Wisbech, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, no insurance, driving without a licence, driving over the drugs limit, possession of cannabis and having a bladed article.

A second man, 19, from Wisbech, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and insurance offences. Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A third man, 18, from Wisbech was arrested and cautioned for possession of cannabis.

