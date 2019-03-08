Search

Car enthusiasts to gather for charity cruise meet in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:49 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:49 20 July 2019

A previous meet in 2015 was organised for Mark Callf, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Pic: Photo by Mark Bullimore

Archant Norfolk

Car enthusiasts will be holding a cruise meet in Norwich tonight to raise money for The Big C Cancer Charity and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Street Elite Cruiserz has organised the event at the Makro car park at Broadland Business Park, meeting at 7pm tonight (Saturday, July 20), with participants making donations to the charities.

In 2015, more than a thousand people attended a meet in honour of Mark Callf, who had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. He was a member of the close-knit customised car community and the event helped raise money for The Big C.

Organisers of this year's meet met Norfolk Constabulary in advance to go over the details for the meet, which will include marshals to direct drivers to where they should park their cars.

And, they stressed on Facebook: "This is a static meet only, we do not arrange a second location. We do NOT tolerate anti social behaviour at our charity meets, never have and never will.

"Anyone seen doing any sort of wheel spinning, burn outs, drifting or racing will have their Reg Plates reported to the police. Any videos or photos of said behaviour will also be forwarded on."

Norfolk police tweeted: "We are aware of a charity cruise event in Norwich this evening.

"The organisers are promoting safe driving. We will be out in marked/unmarked cars."

