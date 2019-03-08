Teenage cyclist seriously hurt after being hit by two motorists who drove off

The Crostwick Lane junction off the B1150 North Walsham Road just outside of Norwich where a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash on October 6, 2019. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A teenage cyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash with two cars which left the scene.

The collision took place on the B1150 North Walsham Road, near the junction with Crostwick Lane, just outside of Norwich, just before 1.30am on October 6.

A car was involved in the initial crash with the cyclist, aged in his late teens, who fell from his bike.

After the fall, the teenager was involved in a collision with a second vehicle travelling behind the first car.

Neither vehicle stopped at the scene.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening or changing, according to Norfolk Police.

Officers want to trace the drivers of both vehicles as well as a taxi driver who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Diaa Fathalla at North Walsham Police Station on 101 or email Diaa.Fathalla@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 24 of 6 October 6.