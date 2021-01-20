News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Car dealership volunteers run transport service to Covid jabs

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:00 AM January 20, 2021   
Volunteers James Warboys with a Nissan Leaf at Crayford and Abbs to be used as a transport during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Volunteers James Warboys with a Nissan Leaf at Crayford and Abbs to be used as a transport during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Supplied by Crayford and Abbs

Demo vehicles from a car dealership are being put to good use transporting north Norfolk residents to their Covid jab appointments, as well as delivering food parcels so people can avoid the supermarket during the lockdown. 

Crayford and Abbs, which has branches in  Bodham and Mundesley, has offered the use of its demo vehicles as well as staff as volunteers to Cromer's town council and food bank to transport the elderly and help get food to people who need it. 

Kevin Abbs, managing director, said: "With the restrictions on showrooms and maximising flexi-furlough my colleagues have volunteered their time and both Nissan and MG offering the use of their demos.

"It would appear there is quite a shortfall of transport available. We had an immediate response from Cromer and have several cases to take this week already alongside a great response from the food bank."

Cromer and District Food Bank can be found online at www.trusselltrust.org/get-help/find-a-foodbank/cromerdistrict. Visit www.facebook.com/CromerCares to find requests and offers to help in the town. 


You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk's first mass Covid vaccination centre to open in food court

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus