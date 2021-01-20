Car dealership volunteers run transport service to Covid jabs

Published: 6:00 AM January 20, 2021

Volunteers James Warboys with a Nissan Leaf at Crayford and Abbs to be used as a transport during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Supplied by Crayford and Abbs

Demo vehicles from a car dealership are being put to good use transporting north Norfolk residents to their Covid jab appointments, as well as delivering food parcels so people can avoid the supermarket during the lockdown.

Crayford and Abbs, which has branches in Bodham and Mundesley, has offered the use of its demo vehicles as well as staff as volunteers to Cromer's town council and food bank to transport the elderly and help get food to people who need it.

Kevin Abbs, managing director, said: "With the restrictions on showrooms and maximising flexi-furlough my colleagues have volunteered their time and both Nissan and MG offering the use of their demos.

"It would appear there is quite a shortfall of transport available. We had an immediate response from Cromer and have several cases to take this week already alongside a great response from the food bank."

Cromer and District Food Bank can be found online at www.trusselltrust.org/get-help/find-a-foodbank/cromerdistrict. Visit www.facebook.com/CromerCares to find requests and offers to help in the town.



