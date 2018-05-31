Car ends up in ditch because of fog and another vehicle crashes on A47 in the early hours

Police officers were called after a series of early morning crashes around the county. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A car ended up in a ditch and another crashed after avoiding a wild animal in a series of late night and early morning collisions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first took place on the A149 Caister bypass at Caister-on-Sea on Saturday, June 13, just before 10.45pm.

One person ended up with minor injuries after a car crashed on Broad Drove, Methwold Hythe, near Brandon, on Sunday, June 14, after 1.30am, according to a duty supervisor at Norfolk Police.

They added that another car ended up in a ditch off Short Green, Winfarthing, near Diss, on June 14, just before 3.50am as a consequence of fog.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were also called after a car crashed on the Norwich-bound A47 about half a mile from the Brundall roundabout on June 14, just after 4am.

The duty supervisor said the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer and the driver suffered a mild hand injury. He added no-one was taken to hospital as a result of the crashes.