Car crashes into wall on A140

A car his hit a wall on the A140 near North Walsham.

Norfolk fire service were called to the scene of a crash on Cromer Road at 7.10am on Tuesday.

One vehicle had crashed into a wall and a fire crew from North Walsham made the vehicle safe.

No roads were closed during the incident and the fire crew left the scene at 7.22am.

Nobody is believed to be injured.