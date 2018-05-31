Man taken to hospital after car crashes into ditch

Police officers were called after a car ended up in a ditch in Upton near South Walsham. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a ditch in a small rural village.

The collision took place on the junction of Hanginhill and Acle Road in South Walsham Road, after 7.10am on Thursday, December 12.

Police officers, firefighters from Acle and Great Yarmouth, paramedics and ambulance officers from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called.

The road was blocked at nearby Green Lane.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a car ended up in a ditch and a man was taken to the James Paget University Hospital by paramedics.

