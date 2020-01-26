Road blocked after car crashes into tree

Town Road in Ingham. Pic: Google Street View Google Street View

Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a tree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The crash happened on Town Road in Ingham, at just after 6am today (Sunday, January 26).

Norfolk police said the car was the only vehicle involved and that there were no significant injuries.

But, as of 8am, the road was blocked while emergency services attended the crash.