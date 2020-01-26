Road blocked after car crashes into tree
PUBLISHED: 08:12 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 26 January 2020
Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a tree.
The crash happened on Town Road in Ingham, at just after 6am today (Sunday, January 26).
Norfolk police said the car was the only vehicle involved and that there were no significant injuries.
But, as of 8am, the road was blocked while emergency services attended the crash.
