'We heard a loud bang like a bomb was going off' - car crashes into pub and market stall

PUBLISHED: 17:43 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 01 January 2020

The car which crashed on Great Yarmouth Market Place on New Year's Day 2020 after crashing into the Feathers pub on Market Gates. Picture: Les Wright

The car which crashed on Great Yarmouth Market Place on New Year's Day 2020 after crashing into the Feathers pub on Market Gates. Picture: Les Wright

Les Wright

A pub has closed after a car crashed into it in front of New Year's Day drinkers.

The damaged brickwork of the Feathers pub on Market Gates, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony CarrollThe damaged brickwork of the Feathers pub on Market Gates, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Carroll

The blue vehicle hit the Feathers on Market Gates, Great Yarmouth, just after 2.10pm.

After hitting the pub, the car ended up smashing into a nearby unmanned market stall before firefighters, police officers and paramedics were called, according to an eyewitness.

Les Wright said: "We just witnessed this accident at Yarmouth market while on a stroll around town. We heard a loud bang where he [the driver] had basically reversed to a metal barrier round the corner where a pub was and then, as my wife and I looked round, he came screeching round the corner and smashed right into one of the market stalls."

Another eyewitness, who was drinking in the Feathers at the time of the crash, said: "All of a sudden we heard a loud bang like a bomb was going off. Everyone went out of the door. The next thing we saw was a car that had ended up on the other side of the market. It had smashed against the pub wall. The pub was relatively busy.

"We saw damage to the bricks of the pub and there was glass all around on the floor outside."

He added the firefighters, from Yarmouth and Gorleston, arrived very quickly and the pub was closed soon after the crash.

A sign was put up outside the Feathers, which is part of the Craft Union Pub Company, saying the business was closed for today but would reopen tomorrow.

The EDP attempted to contact the pub but no-one was available to comment.

