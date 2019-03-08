Search

Driver flees after car crashes into medical centre wall

PUBLISHED: 16:08 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 19 July 2019

Car crashed into Adelaide Street Health Centre in Norwich

Archant

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the wall of a medical centre in Norwich.

It happened around 2.10pm on Friday afternoon, where a witness said a driver had fled the silver Mercedes Benz which crashed into the wall of Adelaide Street Health Centre, on the junction of Adelaide Street and West End Street.

Police and a fire crew were called to the scene, where firefighters put out a fire in the car, and police arrested a man in the Stafford Street area a short time later.

The wall the car hit, which appeared to be a bicycle storage area, was destroyed and the front of the car had crumpled.

A member of staff at the nearby Adelaide Therapy Centre said a bicycle belonging to a friend had been damaged.

Three police cars, including the dog unit, were initially on the scene and although only one now remained, yellow police tape was still surrounding the site.

Members of the public were gathering to take photos, and staff at the medical centre were looking on with concern at the damage.

Emergency crews are still on the scene but the medical centre is open, as are surrounding roads.

- More to follow.

