'There was an almighty crash,' says homeowner as car ploughs into it

A householder faces a bill for tens of thousands after a car crashed into his home.

A black VW people carrier ploughed into Graham Bocking's property in King's Lynn on Tuesday afternoon.

The impact caused severe structural damage to the front of the the three-bed Victorian semi on the Hardwick Road, near the Southgates Roundabout and the Hardwick Cemetery.

The driver, who is believed to have been aged in his 30s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but is not believed to have suffered serious injury in the collision.

"I wasn't here but my sister was," said warehouse worker Mr Bocking. "She was about to go out of the house and there was an almighty crash, a car had ploughed into the front of it.

"She's okay, she wasn't injured, but it was only a matter of luck she wasn't outside. If it had been 30 seconds later it might have been different."

A neighbour, who also said she was out when the crash happened, said: "A car just went straight into it.

"Apparently it was some kind of medical incident, but I don't know any more than that."

The driver was cut free from the car by firefighters before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by the ambulance service. Police said the crash happened at around 3.30pm.

The busy Hardwick Road was closed for around three hours after the crash, while emergency services dealt with the incident, causing queues and long delays around the southern side of King's Lynn.

Part of a front bay was demolished by the car, while one side of it is now being supported by baulks of timber.

The front of the house is fenced off and Mr Bocking currently has to use the rear entrance to get in and out of the property.

On the cost to repair the damage he said: "I would say £20,000 at least, probably more than that, to put it right."