Two people taken to hospital after car collides into house

Fire crews were called after a car crashed into a house in Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Two people were rescued after a Mercedes car crashed into a house in Wells.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said both occupants were taken to hospital but they are not thought to have suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services were called out at around 4pm on Friday to a property near Two Furlong Hill.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a single vehicle accident where it appears a vehicle has gone into a house. There were reports two people were trapped in a car and the fire service attended with us.

“It appears that it is linked to a medical episode. Both occupants have been taken to hospital. It is not believed there were serious injuries.

“The building has been left very unstable.”

Fire crews from Wells, Fakenham, King’s Lynn and the urban search and rescue team were called to assist with releasing the casualties in the vehicle and making the building safe.