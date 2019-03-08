Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary. Suffolk Constabulary

Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a bungalow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Pilgrims Way in Bungay at just before 2.30pm on Sunday.

A white SEAT car had crashed into the home, causing damage to the building.

It is understood nobody was in the home at the time.

An ambulance was called, as one of the people in the car had suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.