Car crashes into bungalow
PUBLISHED: 09:35 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 24 June 2019
Suffolk Constabulary
Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a bungalow.
Police were called to Pilgrims Way in Bungay at just before 2.30pm on Sunday.
A white SEAT car had crashed into the home, causing damage to the building.
It is understood nobody was in the home at the time.
An ambulance was called, as one of the people in the car had suffered minor injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
