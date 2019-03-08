Search

Car crashes into building at retail park

PUBLISHED: 18:41 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:41 31 August 2019

A car crashed into a building in Campbell's Meadow at the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn. Picture: Google

The fire service and police were called to reports of a car crashing into a building.

A fire crew from King's Lynn arrived at the scene in Campbell's Meadow at the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn at around 5.10pm on Saturday.

The fire service assisted police in making the building safe.

It is believed the car had crashed into a window of a McDonald's restaurant.

