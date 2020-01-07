Man in 20s airlifted to hospital after car careers off road into ditch

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) took a man in his 20s to Ipswich Hospital following a road traffic collision near Halesworth. Photo: EAAA EAAA

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a car crash.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports that a car had careered off the road into a ditch near Halesworth.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, firefighters, Suffolk police and the air ambulance were called out following the single vehicle crash on the A144 near Bramfield at 12.51pm on Thursday, January 2.

The road, which connects the A12 to Halesworth, was closed for more than four hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and the car was recovered.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Anglia One helicopter landed in a "nearby field" at 1.18pm.

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked near to Halesworth to assist EEAST, police and fire teams with a man in his twenties who was injured in a road traffic collision.

"Doctor Nicola Wallace-King and critical care paramedic Ben Caine provided advanced pre-hospital care at the scene, including sedating the patient and packaging his injuries, before he was flown to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment."

The road had reopened by 4.55pm.