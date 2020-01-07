Search

Advanced search

Man in 20s airlifted to hospital after car careers off road into ditch

PUBLISHED: 09:37 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:37 07 January 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) took a man in his 20s to Ipswich Hospital following a road traffic collision near Halesworth. Photo: EAAA

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) took a man in his 20s to Ipswich Hospital following a road traffic collision near Halesworth. Photo: EAAA

EAAA

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a car crash.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports that a car had careered off the road into a ditch near Halesworth.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, firefighters, Suffolk police and the air ambulance were called out following the single vehicle crash on the A144 near Bramfield at 12.51pm on Thursday, January 2.

The road, which connects the A12 to Halesworth, was closed for more than four hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and the car was recovered.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Anglia One helicopter landed in a "nearby field" at 1.18pm.

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked near to Halesworth to assist EEAST, police and fire teams with a man in his twenties who was injured in a road traffic collision.

"Doctor Nicola Wallace-King and critical care paramedic Ben Caine provided advanced pre-hospital care at the scene, including sedating the patient and packaging his injuries, before he was flown to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment."

The road had reopened by 4.55pm.

Most Read

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

IN PICTURES: Dramatic cliff collapse images show how close caravans came to destruction

Frank Rumble, 72, lives next door to theTrimingham House Caravan Park on the north Norfolk coast where a massive cliff fall has left vans dangerously close to the edge. Picture: Neil Didsbury

WATCH: Parrots set up home on edge of Norwich

A ring-necked parakeet spotted in a tree on the outskirts of Norwich. Picture: Liam Smith

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The diggers move in to create new Porsche centre

Work is going on to create the new Porsche centre in Norwich. Pic: Porsch Norwich

IN PICTURES: Dramatic cliff collapse images show how close caravans came to destruction

Frank Rumble, 72, lives next door to theTrimingham House Caravan Park on the north Norfolk coast where a massive cliff fall has left vans dangerously close to the edge. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Garage block set on fire in arson attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after block of garages was set alight in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Car stolen after break-in at industrial estate business

Benacre Road, in Ellough near Beccles. PHOTO: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists