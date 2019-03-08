Reports of a collision on the A134 near Mundford
PUBLISHED: 07:57 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 13 June 2019
Heavy traffic is being reported near between Thetford and King's Lynn following a car crash.
The incident is believed to have taken place on the on the A134 Northbound as it meets the A1065, Mundford.
As a result, heavy traffic is building up on the approach to the roundabout where the two roads meet.
