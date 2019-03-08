Reports of a collision on the A134 near Mundford

There are reports of heavy traffic on the A143 nearMunford this morning .

Heavy traffic is being reported near between Thetford and King's Lynn following a car crash.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the on the A134 Northbound as it meets the A1065, Mundford.

As a result, heavy traffic is building up on the approach to the roundabout where the two roads meet.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 traffic map.