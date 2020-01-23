A11 crash causes rush hour chaos near city

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England. Highways England

A major junction on the A11 has been partially blocked after an accident, causing rush hour chaos.

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision on the A11, close to the Thickthorn roundabout, at 7.57am on Thursday, January 23.

A blue BMW ended up on an embankment on the A11 southbound after exiting the busy Thickthorn roundabout.

The road remains open as traffic filters through, but there are long queues and delays are expected.

More to follow...

- For live updates on traffic across Norfolk, visit our live traffic map.