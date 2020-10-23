Search

Pedestrian seriously hurt and driver injured in Morrisons car park crash

PUBLISHED: 13:33 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 23 October 2020

Police are on the scene at Morrisons in Cromer where a VW Golf has collided with cars in the car park. Photo: Archant

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car collided with several others in a supermarket car park.

Two people were injured at Morrisons on Holt Road, in Cromer when the car struck numerous other parked vehicles and a pedestrian at 3pm yesterday.

The male driver of the car and a pedestrian were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by ambulance.

The driver is in a stable condition, with the male pedestrian sustaining serious but not life-threatening injuries, he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

An ambulance and a paramedic’s car went to the scene, with two police cars and two vans.

The entrance to the car park was initially blocked off and the store closed while the incident was dealt with.

The store is open as normal this morning following the incident.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should contact PC Aaron Duffy on 101 quoting CAD NC-22102020-236.

