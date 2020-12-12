Car crash scenes outside fire stations to give stark reminder to drivers

Published: 9:21 AM December 12, 2020 Updated: 9:37 AM December 12, 2020

A 'crashed car' outside Sprowston Fire Station aims to highlight dangers on Norfolk's roads. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Car crashes have been recreated outside fire stations in Norfolk to give a stark reminder of dangers on the county's roads this festive season.

Norfolk fire crews attend the aftermath of road crashes every day and such emergencies make up a larger percentage of incidents than they spend fighting fires.

Many crashes involve excess speed, use of mobile phones while driving, drink/drugs or drivers and passengers not wearing a seatbelt - branded as the Fatal Four.

The car crash recreated at Thetford Fire Station. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

This week, firefighters recreated crash scenes outside fire stations at Sprowston in Norwich, King's Lynn and Thetford.

They hope they will be a sobering reminder to drivers to be responsible.

Assistant chief fire officer for Norfolk, Scott Norman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Scott Norman, assistant chief fire officer, said: "As well as those directly affected by road collisions, there are wider reaching implications for families, friends, witnesses and whole communities.

"This festive season we want all road users to take extra care and for everyone to think about the Fatal Four and not get behind the wheel unless it is safe to do so."

The King’s Lynn and Norwich mock crash scenes will remain at the roadside until the New Year.

Firefighters hope the crash scenes will remind drivers to be responsible this festive period. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Banners alongside the displays feature the wording: “Drink/Drug driving kills. Your choice, make the right one.”

The campaign is supporting Norfolk Constabulary’s annual drink/drug driving campaign, which launched on December 1.

During last year's campaign, 613 breath tests were carried out, with 95 drivers providing positive readings.

There were 100 drug tests conducted which saw 82 drivers fail and 15 incidents of failure to provide a specimen. Twenty-two people were arrested for being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Last Wednesday (December 9) supply teacher Genista Dunham, 44, became one of the first caught in this year's campaign to be convicted after admitting driving with excess alcohol.

She was arrested in Watton after failing a roadside breath test and was later found to have 124mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Dunham, of Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, was banned from driving for 29 months, given a 12 month community order with 100 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.