Emergency services on scene of crash

PUBLISHED: 16:35 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 11 December 2019
Emergency services are on the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.
The incident happened outside the Lattice House pub on Chapel Street in King's Lynn, where police were called at 4:03pm to reports of a crash involving a car and pedestrian.
An ambulance is also currently on the scene.
Chapel Street has been closed to traffic outside the council offices.
