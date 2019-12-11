Emergency services on scene of crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

The incident happened outside the Lattice House pub on Chapel Street in King's Lynn, where police were called at 4:03pm to reports of a crash involving a car and pedestrian.

An ambulance is also currently on the scene.

Chapel Street has been closed to traffic outside the council offices.