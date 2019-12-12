'That road is a nightmare' Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted Archant

Two cars overturned in a Norfolk village, in separate incidents which happened within hours of each other.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two cars overturned in a Norfolk village, in separate incidents which happened within hours of each other.

The accidents happened on Hargham Road, in Old Buckenham, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The first, a blue Ford Fiesta, overturned at around 3.54 am, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it span into a field, landing on its roof.

Police attended the scene and said the driver escaped uninjured.

You may also want to watch:

Recovery has been requested.

A few hours later, a second car crashed a few metres away from the first incident, again flipping into a neighbouring field.

Ricky Knox spoke to the woman driving the car shortly after the crash, and said she was shaken but not injured.

According to Mr Knox, the road is notorious for dangerous driving conditions.

He said: "It was very icey the whole way round the green, I lost grip twice on my trip to work this morning. I slid across the road only doing 30mph. That road is a nightmare, very narrow and not gritted. I won't be surprised if we have some more cars off the road over the next month or so."

This vehicle is also awaiting recovery.