Fire crews called to crash involving two cars

Firefighters were called to car crash in Outwell. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Fire crews have been called to a crash involving two cars near Outwell, in west Norfolk

Three fire engines, one from West Walton and two from Wisbech attended the crash on Downham Road shortly after 10pm.

Police officers also attended the scene.