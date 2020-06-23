Crash causes heavy traffic and bus diversions

Bus passengers are being warned diversions are in place following a crash on the B1113. Picture: EDP24 traffic map Archant

Bus passengers are being warned diversions are in place following a crash on the B1113.

Alert - Keswick



Due to an RTC on the main road around Keswick First 37/37B is terminating at Harford Tesco and NOT serving Keswick, Swardeston or Mulbarton — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) June 23, 2020

The crash, which occurred in Swardeston, is understood to have partially blocked the road and as a result heavy traffic is building up.

Following the incident, First Eastern Counties service 37/37B is terminating at Harford Tesco and will not be serving Keswick, Swardeston or Mulbarton.

