Crash causes heavy traffic and bus diversions
PUBLISHED: 18:21 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 23 June 2020
Archant
Bus passengers are being warned diversions are in place following a crash on the B1113.
The crash, which occurred in Swardeston, is understood to have partially blocked the road and as a result heavy traffic is building up.
Following the incident, First Eastern Counties service 37/37B is terminating at Harford Tesco and will not be serving Keswick, Swardeston or Mulbarton.
For the latest traffic updates visit the EDP24 travel map.
