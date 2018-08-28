Photo: The moment a £30,000 car crashes into side of school

The Silver Landrover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted Archant

This is the moment a car crashed into the office of a south Norfolk school.

The incident happened around 3.25pm on Thursday, January 31 at Attleborough Academy, when the Range Rover reversed into a wall of the school office.

A photo posted on Facebook shows a silver Range Rover with its back half embedded in the side of the school. Eye-witnesses claimed a meeting involving the head teacher was taking place in the office at the time.

Police were called shortly after the incident but a spokesman said no officers attended the scene.

Following the collision the area was cordoned off and the car has since been removed.

The school has been approached for comment.

Did you see the crash? Contact bethany.wales@archant.co.uk