Rescue teams called as car breaks down in floodwater

Published: 8:06 AM April 2, 2021 Updated: 8:08 AM April 2, 2021

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team were called to a car which had broken down in floodwater at Brancaster - Credit: Hunstanton Coastguard

Two people were left stranded inside a car which broke down in floodwater on the Norfolk coast.

Six team members from Hunstanton, Wells and Cley search and rescue were called shortly after 10pm on Thursday night to Beach Road in Brancaster.

The people in the car did not require medical assistance after the teams made their way to the vehicle in water rescue kit.

The rescue teams stayed with them until the water level allowed them to safely exit the car.

Recovery was arranged to tow the car from the water as the coastguard rescue teams were stood down.

It followed a motorist returning from a walk to find her car in knee-deep water at Burnham Overy Staithe on Monday, March 29 as she was caught out by the tide.