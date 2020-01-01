Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

Mystery shrouds how a car once sold in Norfolk came to be abandoned in the Arctic Circle - where it has sat for more than a year.

A red Peugeot 206 - registration number FA04YTE - is currently abandoned in the Norwegian valley of Finnivikdalen, just outside of the city of Tromso.

First spotted in the mountainous beauty spot more than a year ago, the car has since been victim to vandalism, is strewn with litter and has had its windows smashed.

However, its owners are yet to be traced and it remains unclear just how and when it made the 2,093 mile journey from the fine city to underneath the Northern Lights.

Marius Medby, a journalist from Norwegian newspaper Nordlys, said: “When I went to investigate the car I found quite a few clues inside. It was mainly full of trash but there was a receipt from a store in Alta which traces back to May 14, 2019 and English to Norwegian, Finnish and Swedish dictionaries.

“The main theory is that somebody would have driven it from Norwich on a tour around different places in Europe and then left it there.

“It is most likely to have travelled through Sweden, Finland and then through Northern Norway but it may also have been through France, Germany and Belgium - we can’t say for sure.”

Mr Medby said that authorities in Norway had been informed of the car’s abandonment, but more than a year on it still remains.

He said: “It is quite a weird place for a car to have been left. It is a quiet place where people tend to park if they want to go up into the mountains or go fishing.

“It is most likely somebody has taken it on a tour but just decided to leave it.”

While there are no clues as to where the car’s owner lives, its number plate includes the name of Harkness Auto Services, which is based in Snetterton.

Finnvikdalen is a remote valley in the very north of Norway, close to the city of Tromso and is a popular tourist spot for people hoping to marvel at the Northern Lights.