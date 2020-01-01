Search

Advanced search

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 July 2020

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

Marius Medby

Mystery shrouds how a car once sold in Norfolk came to be abandoned in the Arctic Circle - where it has sat for more than a year.

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius MedbyA Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

A red Peugeot 206 - registration number FA04YTE - is currently abandoned in the Norwegian valley of Finnivikdalen, just outside of the city of Tromso.

First spotted in the mountainous beauty spot more than a year ago, the car has since been victim to vandalism, is strewn with litter and has had its windows smashed.

However, its owners are yet to be traced and it remains unclear just how and when it made the 2,093 mile journey from the fine city to underneath the Northern Lights.

Marius Medby, a journalist from Norwegian newspaper Nordlys, said: “When I went to investigate the car I found quite a few clues inside. It was mainly full of trash but there was a receipt from a store in Alta which traces back to May 14, 2019 and English to Norwegian, Finnish and Swedish dictionaries.

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius MedbyA Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

You may also want to watch:

“The main theory is that somebody would have driven it from Norwich on a tour around different places in Europe and then left it there.

“It is most likely to have travelled through Sweden, Finland and then through Northern Norway but it may also have been through France, Germany and Belgium - we can’t say for sure.”

Mr Medby said that authorities in Norway had been informed of the car’s abandonment, but more than a year on it still remains.

Real Magic of Northern Lights - Norwegian fjord with snow and mountains, color reflections on sea waves. Winter Landscape, northern nature. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoReal Magic of Northern Lights - Norwegian fjord with snow and mountains, color reflections on sea waves. Winter Landscape, northern nature. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

He said: “It is quite a weird place for a car to have been left. It is a quiet place where people tend to park if they want to go up into the mountains or go fishing.

“It is most likely somebody has taken it on a tour but just decided to leave it.”

While there are no clues as to where the car’s owner lives, its number plate includes the name of Harkness Auto Services, which is based in Snetterton.

Finnvikdalen is a remote valley in the very north of Norway, close to the city of Tromso and is a popular tourist spot for people hoping to marvel at the Northern Lights.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Prince William drops into Norfolk pub for chat, chips and cider

The Duke of Cambridge talks to the landlords and workers at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picure: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Two people taken to hospital after car collides into house

Fire crews were called after a car crashed into a house in Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich hospital has first covid free day since March

Sam Higginson, the new chief executive at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Businesses block road with vehicles in protest over car ban

Mark Hedge of Cooke's music store. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prince William drops into Norfolk pub for chat, chips and cider

The Duke of Cambridge talks to the landlords and workers at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picure: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

A-Z of changes you will see across Norfolk from July 4

Stanford Arms, Lowestoft. Owners David and Samantha Burd. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tough love from Canaries’ chief

Norwich City is running out of time and opportunities to stay in the Premier League after the latest midweek defeat at Arsenal Picture: Mike Egerton/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Norwich Cathedral to resume public worship

Norwich Cathedral in the Spring. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith