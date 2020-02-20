Search

Car belonging to missing man discovered in search as police fears grow

PUBLISHED: 16:53 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 20 February 2020

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A car belonging to a man who has been missing since Valentine's Day has been found abandoned on a road leading to a beach on the north Norfolk coast.

Adam Harvey was reported missing from his home in Hingham yesterday, Wednesday, February 19, having not been seen since last week.

Emergency services including police have been conducting a search for the 48-year-old today and are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Searches began last night and have been continuing throughout the day and have led officers to the discovery of Mr Harvey's car.

Police believe Mr Harvey is on foot in the Happisburgh area and his car was found abandoned in Cart Gap Road in the village, a road which leads to the beach.

Inspector Teresa Futter, who is leading the search, said: "We are very concerned for Adam's welfare.

"There appears to have been a degree of pre-planning to his disappearance and this, combined with the discovery of his car and comments he has made previously lead us to fear for his safety.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts to contact police immediately."

Mr Harvey is described as white, of medium build, 6ft in height and with a beard. He is likely to be wearing a camouflage top and trousers and beige, army-style boots.

Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 111 of Wednesday, February 19.

