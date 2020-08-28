Long queues as car and van crash on A47
PUBLISHED: 10:10 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 28 August 2020
A two vehicle crash on the A47 is causing long delays for commuters.
Police were called at 7.30am to reports of a two vehicle crash on the A47 at Little Fransham.
An Audi S3 and a Vauxhall Vivaro panel van crashed close to the junction with Spicers Corner, causing the carriageway to be blocked.
Due to the blocked carriageway, there are long queues towards Necton and Dereham.
Nobody is thought to be injured and police have requested a recovery truck.
