Car and lorry crash on busy Norwich road
Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash on a busy Norwich road.
Norfolk police were called at 3.05pm on Thursday, May 5 to reports of a crash between a car and lorry.
The crash, which happened on Drayton Road in Norwich, caused some delays for drivers at the time of the incident but the road is now clear according to police.
Both drivers were not injured in the incident and did not need hospital treatment.
Elsewhere in Norwich, drivers are experiencing large tailbacks on the A47 between Postwick and Trowse due to roadworks that have closed one lane of traffic.
The A11 at Newmarket Road and the Riverside area of the city is also congested.
There is also some queueing on the A47 on Acle New Road at the Runham roundabout, which is affecting traffic on Breydon Bridge.
• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
