Car and bus crash on busy town road
PUBLISHED: 14:40 02 October 2020
Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015
Services have been cancelled after a Konectbus and car crashed in a mid Norfolk town.
Police were called to the scene of a crash between a bus and car on Shipdham Road, Dereham, at 11.35am on Friday, October 2.
Police at the scene helped keep traffic moving around the incident.
However, a short time after the collision the ambulance service were called to reports of a man suffering a medical episode on the bus that crashed.
An ambulance and the bus moved into Homebase car park to treat the man, who is believed to have a pre-existing medical condition.
Shipdham Road was cleared in both directions.
- For live traffic updates visit our travel map
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.