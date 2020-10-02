Car and bus crash on busy town road

A Konectbus and car have crashed in Dereham.

Services have been cancelled after a Konectbus and car crashed in a mid Norfolk town.

Service disruption: Route 11 - the 11:25 from Dereham to Swaffham is running 55 minutes late due to an incident in Dereham, apologies for any inconvenience caused — Konectbus (@konectbuses) October 2, 2020

Police were called to the scene of a crash between a bus and car on Shipdham Road, Dereham, at 11.35am on Friday, October 2.

Police at the scene helped keep traffic moving around the incident.

However, a short time after the collision the ambulance service were called to reports of a man suffering a medical episode on the bus that crashed.

An ambulance and the bus moved into Homebase car park to treat the man, who is believed to have a pre-existing medical condition.

Shipdham Road was cleared in both directions.

