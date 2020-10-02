Search

Car and bus crash on busy town road

PUBLISHED: 14:40 02 October 2020

A Konectbus and car have crashed in Dereham. Photo : Steve Adams

A Konectbus and car have crashed in Dereham. Photo : Steve Adams



Services have been cancelled after a Konectbus and car crashed in a mid Norfolk town.

Police were called to the scene of a crash between a bus and car on Shipdham Road, Dereham, at 11.35am on Friday, October 2.

Police at the scene helped keep traffic moving around the incident.

However, a short time after the collision the ambulance service were called to reports of a man suffering a medical episode on the bus that crashed.

An ambulance and the bus moved into Homebase car park to treat the man, who is believed to have a pre-existing medical condition.

Shipdham Road was cleared in both directions.

- For live traffic updates visit our travel map

