Two car crash on outskirts of Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 09:54 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 29 March 2019

Two cars crashed near East Harling around 7am Friday (March 29). Photo: Google

Two cars crashed near East Harling around 7am Friday (March 29). Photo: Google

Two cars have been involved in a crash on the outskirts of East Harling.

Firefighters were called to Quidenham Road, near East Harling, after two vehicles collided just before 7.30am on Friday morning (March 29).

Crews from Attleborough and Diss attended the accident and made the road safe.

The fire department said nobody was injured as a result of the crash and that the road was now clear.

