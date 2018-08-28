Heavy delays on Lowestoft road after car accident

Commuters are urged to avoid the area after a car’s wheel came off in the middle of the road, near Notley Road. Picture: Google Earth Archant

Commuters are urged to avoid the area after a car’s wheel came off in the middle of the road, near Notley Road.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Morning traffic has come to halt after an accident on Kirkley Run, South Lowestoft.

Commuters are urged to avoid the area after a car’s wheel came off in the middle of the road, near Notley Road.

The accident happened at around 8.30am this morning (November 20) and has caused heavy delays.

According to a witness at the scene the front of the car had completely come off.

Witnesses said the area is clearing after motorists’ assisted the driver and moved the vehicle from the middle road.

Police are attending the scene and no one has been injured.