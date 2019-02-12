Search

Casualty cut from car following Blickling crash

PUBLISHED: 07:09 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 12 February 2019

The Word Defiant! art exhibition at Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Word Defiant! art exhibition at Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A casualty has been cut from a car following a crash near Blickling Hall.

The collision happened around 5.15 am on Blickling Road just outside the Blickling Estate on Tuesday morning (February 12, 2019).

Fire crews from Aylsham and Reepham attended the crash and cut one person from the vehicle using heavy rescue equipment.

The casualty was then taken into the care of the ambulance.

The crash is not believed to have caused any traffic delays.

