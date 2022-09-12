Mercedes abandoned by family after becoming submerged by incoming tide

A family had to abandon their car after becoming stranded by the tide on Beach Road, Brancaster - Credit: Mike Gould

A Mercedes car was submerged after it was abandoned by a family who had become cut off by the tide on a road notorious for flooding.

They were reportedly forced to abandon their car in Broad Lane - also known as Beach Road - in Brancaster after becoming stranded on Saturday morning.

The family had been trying to reach the beach car park when they were caught by the morning tide.

It was photographed by Mike Gould, who was paddleboarding on the flooded road with Brancaster Boards on Sunday morning.

The empty car remained on the road until later that day after the peak of the spring tide - which happens just after a new or full moon and the height of high tide increases.

The vehicle was recovered when the tide had gone down.

The car was abandoned on Beach Road after becoming stranded by the tide - Credit: Mike Gould

Mr Gould said: "They misjudged the tide and depth as many do passing this route on a spring tide. My advice to anyone visiting Brancaster beach is to check the signs and tide times."