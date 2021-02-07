Video
Young musician creates stirring tribute to Captain Tom
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
A young musician from mid-Norfolk has put together a stirring tribute for Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Josh Lee, 22, has recorded a version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' and overlaid it in a video with photos and footage taken throughout Sir Tom's life.
Mr Lee, who lives in Cranworth and attended Dereham's Northgate High School, said he wanted to do something in memory of "the man the world fell in love with".
He said: "It allowed me to pay my respects to not only the great man, but also to his dearest family and close friends."
Captain Tom died at the age of 100 on February 2, weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.
Last year he achieved two world records - the greatest amount of money in an individual charity walk (more than £33 million for NHS Charities Together) and as the oldest person to have a number-one single on the UK charts.
Mr Lee said he had already received a positive response to the video.
He said: "It has touched a lot of people's hearts and I would love to expand this warmth of love and loss to a wider audience."
