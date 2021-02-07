News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Young musician creates stirring tribute to Captain Tom

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:53 PM February 7, 2021    Updated: 5:52 PM February 7, 2021
James argues that people like the Queen and Captain Tom Moore have been through far worse than most

A Dereham musician has made a tribute video to Captain Tom Moore. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A young musician from mid-Norfolk has put together a stirring tribute for Captain Sir Tom Moore. 

Josh Lee, 22, has recorded a version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' and overlaid it in a video with photos and footage taken throughout Sir Tom's life. 

Mr Lee, who lives in Cranworth and attended Dereham's Northgate High School, said he wanted to do something in memory of "the man the world fell in love with".

He said: "It allowed me to pay my respects to not only the great man, but also to his dearest family and close friends."

Josh Lee, musician from Cranworth in mid Norfolk. 

Josh Lee, musician from Cranworth in mid Norfolk. - Credit: Supplied by Josh Lee

Captain Tom died at the age of 100 on February 2, weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.

Last year he achieved two world records - the greatest amount of money in an individual charity walk (more than £33 million for NHS Charities Together) and as the oldest person to have a number-one single on the UK charts.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Lee said he had already received a positive response to the video.

He said: "It has touched a lot of people's hearts and I would love to expand this warmth of love and loss to a wider audience."

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls
  2. 2 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
  3. 3 Norfolk could see 15cm of snow, but 'tricky' to say when it will start
  1. 4 Fun-seekers frolic in Norfolk snow - with more to come, forecasters say
  2. 5 Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind
  3. 6 Police deal with fallen trees as drivers urged to stay at home
  4. 7 Man, 47, goes missing from home on coast
  5. 8 Covid cases by area: Infections drop further in most neighbourhoods
  6. 9 Decision due on city bar over alleged Covid breach
  7. 10 Top chef's tips for the perfect Yorkshire pudding
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Police car

Coronavirus

Police make Covid rule-breakers in cars walk home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Snow at Cow Tower, Norwich, 16th January 2021. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Updated

Parts of region could see six inches of snow by Monday

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Springer Spaniels Bonnie and Tilly were stolen from outside of their home in Forncett.

Dog owner 'broken' after Spring Spaniels stolen

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus