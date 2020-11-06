Lifeboat launches to capsized canoeist

Lowestoft's RNLI lifeboat Patsy Knight responded. PHOTO: Mick Howes Archant

A canoeist in trouble at sea sparked a lifeboat call-out.

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat ‘Patsy Knight’ was called out at 10.02am on Friday, November 6 after concerns were raised.

The lifeboat responded following reports that one of two canoeists at sea in Lowestoft had capsized.

A lifeboat spokesman said: “We had a report about 10am that two canoeists were out at sea near Ness Point in Lowestoft, and one had capsized.”

After carrying out a search at sea, the canoeists were found near to the Hotel Hatfield in Lowestoft.

“The capsized canoeist had managed to get back on board and self-rescue and all was well,” the lifeboat spokesman added.