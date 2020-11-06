Search

Advanced search

Lifeboat launches to capsized canoeist

PUBLISHED: 12:37 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 06 November 2020

Lowestoft's RNLI lifeboat Patsy Knight responded. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Lowestoft's RNLI lifeboat Patsy Knight responded. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Archant

A canoeist in trouble at sea sparked a lifeboat call-out.

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat ‘Patsy Knight’ was called out at 10.02am on Friday, November 6 after concerns were raised.

The lifeboat responded following reports that one of two canoeists at sea in Lowestoft had capsized.

A lifeboat spokesman said: “We had a report about 10am that two canoeists were out at sea near Ness Point in Lowestoft, and one had capsized.”

After carrying out a search at sea, the canoeists were found near to the Hotel Hatfield in Lowestoft.

“The capsized canoeist had managed to get back on board and self-rescue and all was well,” the lifeboat spokesman added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Council accused of ‘wasting’ £1m after building returned to owner following seven-year compulsory purchase battle

The former Cozy Carpets building, which has been returned to Nolan Guthrie. Photo: Terry Jermy

Parents accused of ‘blasé’ attitude during school drop-offs

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: By kind permission of Phil Gibbs via www.norfolkpubs.co.uk

WATCH: Who were the buskers outside Primark melting hearts with show tunes?

Classical duo Hayley Moss and Ben Lake sing at the Wymondham Wynterfest in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man admits murdering his wife at former mental health hospital site

Gemma Lynne Marjoram was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Driver and passengers arrested after being stopped by police stinger

A car failed to stop for police on Lighthouse Lane in Hunstanton on Tuesday, November 3. Picture: Google

Mark Armstrong: Runners are well equipped to navigate another lockdown

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Volunteers install town centre Christmas lights to spread cheer

The Downham Market Christmas Lights LTD - volunteers who spend several weeks putting up the Christmas lights, have begun the installation in Downham Market town centre. Last year's light display. Picture: Jamie Robinson