Lifeboat launches to capsized canoeist
PUBLISHED: 12:37 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 06 November 2020
A canoeist in trouble at sea sparked a lifeboat call-out.
The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat ‘Patsy Knight’ was called out at 10.02am on Friday, November 6 after concerns were raised.
The lifeboat responded following reports that one of two canoeists at sea in Lowestoft had capsized.
A lifeboat spokesman said: “We had a report about 10am that two canoeists were out at sea near Ness Point in Lowestoft, and one had capsized.”
After carrying out a search at sea, the canoeists were found near to the Hotel Hatfield in Lowestoft.
“The capsized canoeist had managed to get back on board and self-rescue and all was well,” the lifeboat spokesman added.
