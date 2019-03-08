Fire crews battle outbuilding blaze
PUBLISHED: 19:09 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 10 April 2019
Fire crews have battled a building fire in Cantley.
Teams from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth were called to a property on Reedham Road at 6.16pm this evening,
On arrival an outbuilding was found to be a blaze.
An ambulance was called to the scene but stood down.
The crews left the scene at about 7pm having used hose jets to extinguish.
No-one is believed to be injured.
